What Analysts Are Saying About Revvity Stock

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $107.8, a high estimate of $115.00, and a low estimate of $99.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.42%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Revvity. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $100.00 $110.00 Michael Ryskin B of A Securities Lowers Buy $99.00 $110.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Lowers Outperform $115.00 $120.00 Daniel Arias Stifel Lowers Hold $110.00 $120.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $115.00 $116.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Revvity. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Revvity compared to the broader market.

Get to Know Revvity Better

Revvity provides instruments, tests, services, and software solutions to the pharmaceutical, biomedical, chemical, environmental, and general industrial markets. The company operates in two segments. First, its diagnostics segment includes immunodiagnostics, reproductive health, and applied genomics. Second, its discovery and analytical solutions is composed of life science, industrial, environmental, and food applications. Revvity offers products and services ranging from genetic screening and environmental analytical tools to informatics and enterprise software.

Financial Milestones: Revvity's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Revvity's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.13%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Revvity's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.49%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Revvity's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Revvity's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Revvity's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.45, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

