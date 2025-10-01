Analyst Expectations For Etoro Group's Future

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $66.8, a high estimate of $78.00, and a low estimate of $57.00. This current average represents a 8.87% decrease from the previous average price target of $73.30.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Etoro Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Dolev Mizuho Lowers Outperform $65.00 $80.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $78.00 $78.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $57.00 $62.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $78.00 $78.00 Alex Kramm UBS Lowers Neutral $58.00 $70.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $62.00 $72.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $68.00 $78.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $60.00 $65.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $76.00 $80.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $66.00 $70.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Etoro Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Etoro Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Etoro Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Etoro Group's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Etoro Group analyst ratings.

Get to Know Etoro Group Better

Etoro Group Ltd is a multi-asset platform supporting trading and investing in equities, cryptoassets, commodities, currencies, and options traded either as an asset or as a derivative related to different underlying asset types. The Group is engaged in one operating segment of trading activity.

Financial Milestones: Etoro Group's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Etoro Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.11%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.45%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Etoro Group's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.73%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Etoro Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.01%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Etoro Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.04, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

