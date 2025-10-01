Analyst Expectations For COPT Defense Props's Future

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on COPT Defense Props (NYSE:CDP) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $34.75, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.26% from the previous average price target of $33.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive COPT Defense Props is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Anderson Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $35.00 - Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $35.00 $36.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Neutral $33.00 $30.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $36.00 $34.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to COPT Defense Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to COPT Defense Props. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of COPT Defense Props compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of COPT Defense Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of COPT Defense Props's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into COPT Defense Props's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on COPT Defense Props analyst ratings.

Delving into COPT Defense Props's Background

COPT Defense Properties is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions. Its tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements. Its properties include 195 operating properties totaling approximately 22.4 million square feet comprised of 16.5 million square feet in 164 office properties and 5.9 million square feet in 31 single-tenant data center shells.

Breaking Down COPT Defense Props's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: COPT Defense Props's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.37%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.57%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): COPT Defense Props's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.9%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.66, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.