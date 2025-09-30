4 Analysts Assess Nuvation Bio: What You Need To Know

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $8.25, with a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $6.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.55% increase from the previous average price target of $7.33.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Nuvation Bio by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Farzin Haque Jefferies Announces Buy $10.00 - Robert Burns HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 David Nierengarten Wedbush Maintains Outperform $6.00 $6.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $7.00 $6.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nuvation Bio. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Nuvation Bio. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Nuvation Bio compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Nuvation Bio compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Nuvation Bio's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Nuvation Bio's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Nuvation Bio analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc is a biopharmaceutical company tackling unmet needs in oncology by developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates. Its product candidate, taletrectinib, is an oral, potent, central nervous system-active, selective, next-generation c-ros oncogene 1 (ROS1) inhibitor specifically designed for the treatment of patients with ROS1+ non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In addition, its clinical-stage pipeline includes differentiated, novel oncology product candidates such as Safusidenib, NUV-1511, and NUV-868 in their different stages of development. The company generates revenue through out-licensing collaborative agreements with its customers located in China and Japan.

Financial Insights: Nuvation Bio

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Nuvation Bio's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 236.79%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Nuvation Bio's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -1220.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nuvation Bio's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -14.89%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Nuvation Bio's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.