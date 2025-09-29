Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Canadian National Railway

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Canadian National Railway, revealing an average target of $117.38, a high estimate of $157.00, and a low estimate of $99.00. This current average represents a 2.18% decrease from the previous average price target of $120.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Canadian National Railway's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $102.00 $106.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Positive $115.00 $120.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $117.00 $120.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Positive $120.00 $122.00 Walter Spracklin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $157.00 $161.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $99.00 $106.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $106.00 $101.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Buy $123.00 $124.00

Key Insights:

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Canadian National Railway compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Canadian National Railway's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Unveiling the Story Behind Canadian National Railway

Canadian National's railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2024, CN generated CAD 17 billion in revenue by hauling intermodal containers (22% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (20%), grain and fertilizers (20%), forest products (11%), metals and minerals (12%), automotive shipments (5%), and coal (5%). Other items constitute the remaining revenue.

Understanding the Numbers: Canadian National Railway's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Canadian National Railway faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -1.32% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Canadian National Railway's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 27.43%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Canadian National Railway's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.43%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Canadian National Railway's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.05%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Canadian National Railway's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.96, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

