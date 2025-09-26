Assessing Crinetics Pharmaceuticals: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRNX), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, revealing an average target of $85.75, a high estimate of $143.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. Observing a 19.51% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $71.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $143.00 $86.00 Brian Skorney Baird Raises Outperform $62.00 $58.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $52.00 $53.00 Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $86.00 $90.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Crinetics Pharmaceuticals's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

Delving into Crinetics Pharmaceuticals's Background

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its products include Paltusotine and Atumelnant.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 158.4%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -11216.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Crinetics Pharmaceuticals's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -9.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Crinetics Pharmaceuticals's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.72%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.