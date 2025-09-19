Breaking Down Birkenstock Holding: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Birkenstock Holding BIRK, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $68.83, along with a high estimate of $77.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.29%.

The perception of Birkenstock Holding by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $66.00 $81.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $77.00 $76.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Louise Singlehurst Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Delving into Birkenstock Holding's Background

Birkenstock Holding PLC is a company that manufactures and sells footbed-based products, including sandals, closed-toe silhouettes, and other products, such as skincare and accessories, for everyday, leisure, and work. It sells its products through two main channels: business-to-business (B2B) which comprises sales made to established third-party store networks, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) which comprises sales made on globally owned online stores through the Birkenstock.com domain and sales made in Birkenstock retail stores. The company's reportable segments are based on its regional hubs and include: the Americas which is also its key revenue-generating segment; Europe; and Australia, Japan, India, China, and the United Arab Emirates (APMA).

Financial Insights: Birkenstock Holding

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Birkenstock Holding's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.45% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Birkenstock Holding's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.35%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Birkenstock Holding's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.76%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Birkenstock Holding's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.6%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, Birkenstock Holding adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

