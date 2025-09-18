Analyst Expectations For BeOne Medicines's Future

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of BeOne Medicines ONC during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $346.25, a high estimate of $385.00, and a low estimate of $311.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 6.68% increase from the previous average price target of $324.57.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive BeOne Medicines. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Lawson Barclays Announces Overweight $385.00 - Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $364.00 $349.00 Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Raises Buy $365.00 $350.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $345.00 $321.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $349.00 $311.00 Sean Laaman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $330.00 $313.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $321.00 $317.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $311.00 $311.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to BeOne Medicines. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to BeOne Medicines. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BeOne Medicines compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BeOne Medicines compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of BeOne Medicines's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on BeOne Medicines analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About BeOne Medicines

Founded in 2010 in Beijing and having listed on the Hong Kong exchange in 2018, BeOne is a commercial-stage biotechnology company with global sales. It focuses on oncology therapeutics and differentiates itself from other companies with a contract research organization-free, or CRO-free strategy. BeOne runs global clinical trials with its own team. As of 2024, its core drug is Brukinsa, a small molecule drug for various blood cancers that makes up more than 60% of BeOne's revenue.

Financial Milestones: BeOne Medicines's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, BeOne Medicines showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 41.56% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BeOne Medicines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BeOne Medicines's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.59%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.27.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.