A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Canadian Solar Through 6 Analysts

Canadian Solar CSIQ has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $13.42, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Canadian Solar by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $15.00 $17.00 Praneeth Satish Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $10.00 $11.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $15.00 $17.00 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Lowers Neutral $11.00 $12.50 Vikram Bagri Citigroup Raises Neutral $12.50 $8.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Outperform $17.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Canadian Solar. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Canadian Solar. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Canadian Solar compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Canadian Solar compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Canadian Solar's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Canadian Solar's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Canadian Solar analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Canadian Solar: A Closer Look

Canadian Solar Inc is a Canadian solar technology and renewable energy company. It is a manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules, a provider of battery energy storage solutions, and a developer of utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage projects.. It operates through two business segments CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy segment. The CSI Solar segment focused on solar modules and battery energy storage manufacturing and products. Its Recurrent segment focused on utility-scale solar power and battery energy storage project development and operation. Key revenue is generated from CSI Solar segment.

Breaking Down Canadian Solar's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Canadian Solar's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.57%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Canadian Solar's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.42%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Canadian Solar's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Canadian Solar's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.05%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.5, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.