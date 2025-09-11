Deep Dive Into HF Sinclair Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Ratings for HF Sinclair DINO were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $53.8, along with a high estimate of $61.00 and a low estimate of $43.00. Marking an increase of 12.55%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $47.80.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive HF Sinclair. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $59.00 $51.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $60.00 $57.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $58.00 $51.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $52.00 $50.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $51.00 $48.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $51.00 $53.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $50.00 $44.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $53.00 $43.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $61.00 $49.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $43.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to HF Sinclair. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of HF Sinclair compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Delving into HF Sinclair's Background

HF Sinclair is an integrated petroleum refiner that owns and operates seven refineries serving the Rockies, midcontinent, Southwest, and Pacific Northwest, with a total crude oil throughput capacity of 678,000 barrels per day. It can produce 380 million gallons of renewable diesel annually. It holds a marketing business with over 300 distributors and 1,500 wholesale branded sites across 30 states. It also owns and operates 4,400 miles of petroleum product pipelines and terminals principally in the southwestern United States.

A Deep Dive into HF Sinclair's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: HF Sinclair's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -13.54%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 3.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): HF Sinclair's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.23%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, HF Sinclair adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

