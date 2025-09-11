What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ARM Holdings

Throughout the last three months, 14 analysts have evaluated ARM Holdings ARM, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 6 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for ARM Holdings, presenting an average target of $179.21, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.36% increase from the previous average price target of $159.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of ARM Holdings among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $178.00 $173.00 Jay Goldberg Seaport Global Announces Buy $150.00 - Lee Simpson Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $180.00 $194.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Outperform $165.00 $140.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $175.00 $185.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $190.00 $175.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Lee Simpson Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $194.00 $150.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $175.00 $145.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Buy $185.00 $155.00 David O'Connor Exane BNP Paribas Raises Outperform $210.00 $110.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $160.00 - Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $180.00 $160.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Raises Buy $187.00 $147.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ARM Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of ARM Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of ARM Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of ARM Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know ARM Holdings Better

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture, which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allow them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Both off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

Unraveling the Financial Story of ARM Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ARM Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 12.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ARM Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.35%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ARM Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): ARM Holdings's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.42%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, ARM Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

