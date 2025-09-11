Everus Construction Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Everus Construction Group ECG over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Everus Construction Group, presenting an average target of $82.25, a high estimate of $88.00, and a low estimate of $70.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.24% from the previous average price target of $72.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Everus Construction Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $88.00 $83.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Neutral $88.00 $68.00 Ian Zaffino Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $70.00 $66.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $83.00 $71.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Everus Construction Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Everus Construction Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Everus Construction Group compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Everus Construction Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Everus Construction Group's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Everus Construction Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Everus Construction Group analyst ratings.

Discovering Everus Construction Group: A Closer Look

Everus Construction Group Inc is a construction solutions provider, offering specialty contracting services to a diverse set of end markets across the U.S. It operates across two segments Electrical & Mechanical (E&M) and Transmission & Distribution (T&D), and delivers services through its subsidiaries. It generates the majority of revenue from the Electrical & Mechanical segment which offers a wide variety of specialty contracting services, including construction and maintenance of electrical and communication wiring, fire suppression systems, and mechanical piping and services, to customers in both the public and private sectors. Its T&D segment serves electric and natural gas utility customers, as well as customers in the transportation end market, in the West and Midwest regions.

Everus Construction Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Everus Construction Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 31.01%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Everus Construction Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.73%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Everus Construction Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.72% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Everus Construction Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.71, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.