What Analysts Are Saying About Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Recursion Pharmaceuticals RXRX over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $6.5, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 18.75% lower than the prior average price target of $8.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Recursion Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Vikram Purohit Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $5.00 - Vikram Purohit Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $5.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Capture valuable insights into Recursion Pharmaceuticals's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering, with the goal of radically improving the lives of patients and industrializing drug discovery.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Recursion Pharmaceuticals's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 32.62%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Recursion Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -899.84%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Recursion Pharmaceuticals's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -18.55%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Recursion Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Recursion Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

