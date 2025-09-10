Expert Outlook: Phinia Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Phinia PHIN, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $54.75, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.31% from the previous average price target of $51.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Phinia. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Federico Merendi B of A Securities Raises Buy $64.00 $60.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $46.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $55.00 $52.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $52.00 $48.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Phinia. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Phinia compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Phinia compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Phinia's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Phinia's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Phinia

Phinia Inc is engaged in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial vehicles, industrial applications, and light vehicles. Its product portfolio includes alternative fuel systems, fuel delivery modules, evaporative canisters, diesel fuel injection systems, electrical systems, hydrogen solutions, associated software, and others. The company's reportable segments are; the Fuel Systems segment, which derives key revenue, and the Aftermarket segment. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from the United States and the rest from the United Kingdom, China, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and other regions.

Phinia: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Phinia showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.53% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Phinia's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.17% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.91%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phinia's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.2% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Phinia's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.64, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.