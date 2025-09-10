Analyst Expectations For Cullen/Frost Bankers's Future

Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $146.6, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $138.00. Experiencing a 0.05% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $146.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Cullen/Frost Bankers's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dave Rochester Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $138.00 - Michael Rose Raymond James Lowers Outperform $145.00 $150.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $145.00 $155.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $155.00 $135.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Announces Outperform $150.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cullen/Frost Bankers. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cullen/Frost Bankers compared to the broader market.

To gain a panoramic view of Cullen/Frost Bankers's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost is a regional US bank with around $50 billion in assets (as of mid-2025), and it focuses exclusively on the Texas market. The bank has deep expertise in this market. It has implemented a relationship-based approach to banking that has garnered a strong market share in San Antonio. Cullen/Frost is also expanding into Houston, Dallas, and Austin market regions through branch openings. The bank's sweet spot is small to medium-size Texas-based commercial clients.

Breaking Down Cullen/Frost Bankers's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Cullen/Frost Bankers's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.67%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cullen/Frost Bankers's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.13%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cullen/Frost Bankers's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.83% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cullen/Frost Bankers's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Cullen/Frost Bankers's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

