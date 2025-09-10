Breaking Down Ardent Health: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Ardent Health ARDT, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $16.65, along with a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $14.60. Highlighting a 13.15% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $19.17.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Ardent Health is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target A.J. Rice UBS Announces Buy $17.00 - Benjamin Rossi JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $15.00 $18.00 Matthew Gillmor Keybanc Lowers Overweight $20.00 $24.00 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $14.60 $15.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ardent Health. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ardent Health. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ardent Health compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ardent Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ardent Health's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Ardent Health's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ardent Health analyst ratings.

Discovering Ardent Health: A Closer Look

Ardent Health Inc is a provider of healthcare in growing mid-sized urban communities across the U.S. With a focus on people and investments in services and technologies, Ardent is passionate about making healthcare easier to access.

Ardent Health's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Ardent Health showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.85% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ardent Health's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.43% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ardent Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.0%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ardent Health's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.47% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Ardent Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.