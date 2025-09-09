Assessing ACADIA Pharmaceuticals: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 2 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 1 0 1 3M Ago 2 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $32.25, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average reflects an increase of 8.7% from the previous average price target of $29.67.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $39.00 $36.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Raises Buy $36.00 $32.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $17.00 $15.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $40.00 $39.00 Jason N. Butler JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $38.00 $37.00 Uy Ear Mizuho Raises Neutral $24.00 $23.00 Tessa Romero JP Morgan Raises Overweight $34.00 $30.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Raises Perform $22.00 $19.00 Jason Butler JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $37.00 $37.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $32.00 $32.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $38.00 $26.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It has two core franchises in neuroscience and neuro-rare diseases. The neuroscience franchise is anchored by its commercial product NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's Disease Psychosis (PDP). The neuro-rare disease franchise is anchored by the commercial product DAYBUE, which is used for the treatment of Rett syndrome. In addition, the company has various product candidates under development in different stages, including ACP-204, ACP-101, ACP-211, ACP-711, ACP-2591, etc.

Understanding the Numbers: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.34% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.08%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.36%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ACADIA Pharmaceuticals's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.26% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.07.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

