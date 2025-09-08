Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated BioMarin Pharmaceutical BMRN, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $97.8, a high estimate of $114.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This current average has decreased by 6.63% from the previous average price target of $104.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mitchell S. Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Neutral $60.00 - Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Raises Buy $106.00 $101.00 Eliana Merle UBS Raises Buy $114.00 $113.00 Matthew Harrison Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $96.00 $97.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $113.00 $108.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BioMarin Pharmaceutical. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of BioMarin Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Unveiling the Story Behind BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare genetic diseases. BioMarin specializes in enzyme replacement therapies, gene therapies, and other advanced treatments aimed at addressing complex genetic disorders. The company has eight approved therapies for conditions including achondroplasia, phenylketonuria (PKU), hemophilia, and mucopolysaccharidosis. BioMarin has an expanding, yet relatively early-stage, pipeline of treatments in development.

Unraveling the Financial Story of BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, BioMarin Pharmaceutical showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 15.92% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: BioMarin Pharmaceutical's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 29.14% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): BioMarin Pharmaceutical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.07%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): BioMarin Pharmaceutical's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.29%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: BioMarin Pharmaceutical's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

