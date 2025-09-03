Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For PennantPark Floating Rate

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on PennantPark Floating Rate PFLT, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $10.81, with a high estimate of $11.00 and a low estimate of $10.50. A decline of 2.79% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive PennantPark Floating Rate. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian McKenna JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $11.00 $11.00 Paul Johnson Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $10.50 $11.00 Vilas Abraham UBS Raises Neutral $10.75 $10.50 Matthew Condon JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $11.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PennantPark Floating Rate. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into PennantPark Floating Rate's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into PennantPark Floating Rate's Background

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in Floating Rate Loans and other investments made to U.S. middle-market companies. The company believes that Floating Rate Loans to U.S. middle-market companies offer attractive risk-reward to investors due to the limited amount of capital available for such companies and the potential for rising interest rates. The company generate revenue in the form of interest income on the debt securities and dividends.

Breaking Down PennantPark Floating Rate's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: PennantPark Floating Rate's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 31.53%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: PennantPark Floating Rate's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 78.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PennantPark Floating Rate's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PennantPark Floating Rate's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.77%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PennantPark Floating Rate's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.28, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

