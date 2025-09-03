A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Axsome Therapeutics Through 8 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics AXSM over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $173.0, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. This current average has increased by 0.48% from the previous average price target of $172.17.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Axsome Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Burnett Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $163.00 - Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Buy $176.00 $173.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $189.00 $184.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 Sean Laaman Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $190.00 - Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $186.00 $193.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $150.00 $153.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Axsome Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Axsome Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Axsome Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Axsome Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Axsome Therapeutics analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapies for the management of the central nervous system, or CNS, disorders for which there are limited treatment options. Its pipeline products includes AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14. It manages its business as one operating segment and reporting unit, which is the business of developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Axsome Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Axsome Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 72.13%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Axsome Therapeutics's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -31.97%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axsome Therapeutics's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -75.98%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axsome Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.76%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, Axsome Therapeutics faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

