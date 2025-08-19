Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Addus HomeCare

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Addus HomeCare ADUS, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $136.2, along with a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $109.00. This current average has increased by 4.61% from the previous average price target of $130.20.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Addus HomeCare by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Underweight $109.00 $83.00 Ryan Langston TD Cowen Raises Buy $139.00 $135.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $150.00 $150.00 Constantine Davides JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $150.00 $150.00 Tao Qiu Macquarie Maintains Outperform $133.00 $133.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Addus HomeCare. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Addus HomeCare. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Addus HomeCare compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Addus HomeCare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Addus HomeCare's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Addus HomeCare's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Addus HomeCare analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp is engaged in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the segments such as Personal care segment, which is a key revenue driver, provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, mainly to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. The Hospice segment provides physical, emotional and spiritual care for people who are terminally ill and their families. Its Home health segment provides services that are medical in nature to those individuals who may require assistance during an illness or after surgery.

Financial Insights: Addus HomeCare

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Addus HomeCare's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 21.79%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Addus HomeCare's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.31%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.57%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Addus HomeCare's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.22, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.