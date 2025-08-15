Breaking Down SanDisk: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of SanDisk SNDK during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for SanDisk, revealing an average target of $56.62, a high estimate of $62.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average reflects an increase of 11.02% from the previous average price target of $51.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of SanDisk's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $45.00 C.J. Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $50.00 $50.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $55.00 - Blayne Curtis Jefferies Announces Buy $60.00 - Mark Miller Benchmark Raises Buy $62.00 $58.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Announces Buy $57.00 - Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Announces Buy $61.00 - Mark Miller Benchmark Announces Buy $58.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to SanDisk. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

All You Need to Know About SanDisk

Sandisk is one of the five largest suppliers of NAND flash memory semiconductors globally. Sandisk is vertically integrated, producing substantially all of its flash chips at manufacturing sites across Japan via a joint-venture framework with Kioxia. Sandisk then repackages most of its chips into SSDs for consumer electronics, external storage, or cloud storage. Sandisk was formerly a piece of Western Digital for nine years (after being acquired in 2016) and was spun off as an independent company in 2025.

Understanding the Numbers: SanDisk's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, SanDisk faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.59% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SanDisk's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -114.04%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SanDisk's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -18.27%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SanDisk's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -14.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.23.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

