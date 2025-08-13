A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Permian Resources Through 8 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for Permian Resources PR, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $19.12, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.22% from the previous average price target of $18.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Permian Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $21.00 $20.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $20.00 $19.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $20.00 $19.00 Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $20.00 $21.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Raises Buy $16.00 $15.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $23.00 $20.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $16.00 $14.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Raises Outperform $17.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Permian Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Permian Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Permian Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Permian Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Permian Resources analyst ratings.

Discovering Permian Resources: A Closer Look

Permian Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on generating outsized returns to stakeholders through the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets. The Company's assets and operations are concentrated in the core of the Permian Basin, and its properties consist of large, contiguous acreage blocks located in West Texas and New Mexico.

Permian Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Permian Resources's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.89% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Permian Resources's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Permian Resources's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Permian Resources's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Permian Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.44, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

