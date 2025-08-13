A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Taysha Gene Therapies Through 11 Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Taysha Gene Therapies and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $9.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $14.00 and a low estimate of $6.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $7.85, the current average has increased by 14.65%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Taysha Gene Therapies by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $8.00 $7.50 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $14.00 $11.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Raises Buy $10.00 $9.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Announces Buy $8.00 - Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $11.00 $9.00 Gil Blum Needham Raises Buy $8.00 $6.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $6.00 $5.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Raises Buy $9.00 $7.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $9.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Taysha Gene Therapies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Taysha Gene Therapies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Taysha Gene Therapies compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Taysha Gene Therapies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Taysha Gene Therapies's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Taysha Gene Therapies analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is a patient-centric gene therapy company to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the CNS in both rare and large patient populations. The company develops and commercializes transformative gene therapy treatments. Its product pipeline includes, TSHA-102 which is a is a self-complementary intrathecally delivered AAV9 gene transfer therapy in clinical evaluation for Rett syndrome.

Financial Milestones: Taysha Gene Therapies's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Taysha Gene Therapies's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -32.51%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Taysha Gene Therapies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -935.23% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Taysha Gene Therapies's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -34.02%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Taysha Gene Therapies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Taysha Gene Therapies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.11, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.