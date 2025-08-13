Where The Hartford Insurance Gr Stands With Analysts

The Hartford Insurance Gr HIG has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated The Hartford Insurance Gr and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $139.64, accompanied by a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $130.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.75% increase from the previous average price target of $135.90.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of The Hartford Insurance Gr's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Heimermann Citigroup Announces Neutral $138.00 - Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $137.00 $135.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $150.00 $145.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Outperform $140.00 $135.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $135.00 $130.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $139.00 $138.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $142.00 $140.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $138.00 $134.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $145.00 $142.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Overweight $142.00 $145.00 Michael Phillips Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $130.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to The Hartford Insurance Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of The Hartford Insurance Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of The Hartford Insurance Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into The Hartford Insurance Gr's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into The Hartford Insurance Gr's Background

The Hartford Insurance Group Inc. provides property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual funds. The company is widely recognized for its service excellence, sustainability practices, trust, and integrity. The Company currently conducts business principally in five reportable segments including Business Insurance, Personal Insurance, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Employee Benefits, and Hartford Funds, as well as a Corporate category. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Business Insurance.

The Hartford Insurance Gr's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: The Hartford Insurance Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.79%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The Hartford Insurance Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.2%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The Hartford Insurance Gr's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.88%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.25.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

