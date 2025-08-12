Phinia Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Ratings for Phinia PHIN were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $51.2, along with a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $46.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $49.80, the current average has increased by 2.81%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Phinia by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $48.00 $46.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $55.00 $52.00 Joseph Spak UBS Raises Neutral $52.00 $48.00 Adam Jonas Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $46.00 $50.00 Federico Merendi B of A Securities Raises Buy $55.00 $53.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Phinia. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Phinia. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Phinia compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Phinia compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Phinia's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Phinia analyst ratings.

Delving into Phinia's Background

Phinia Inc is engaged in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial vehicles, industrial applications, and light vehicles. Its product portfolio includes alternative fuel systems, fuel delivery modules, evaporative canisters, diesel fuel injection systems, electrical systems, hydrogen solutions, associated software, and others. The company's reportable segments are; the Fuel Systems segment, which derives key revenue, and the Aftermarket segment. Geographically, the company generates maximum revenue from the United States and the rest from the United Kingdom, China, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and other regions.

Breaking Down Phinia's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Phinia displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.53%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Phinia's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.17%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phinia's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phinia's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.2% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Phinia's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.64, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.