Assessing Light & Wonder: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Light & Wonder LNW during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Light & Wonder, presenting an average target of $109.0, a high estimate of $130.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. Highlighting a 5.22% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $115.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Light & Wonder. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Hickey Benchmark Lowers Buy $90.00 $100.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $117.00 $122.00 Don Carducci JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $95.00 $108.00 Barry Jonas Truist Securities Raises Buy $130.00 $110.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Raises Outperform $122.00 $120.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Lowers Buy $100.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Light & Wonder. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Light & Wonder's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Light & Wonder's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder is principally an electronic gaming machine manufacturer, selling machines to pubs, clubs, and casinos. The firm is licensed in most jurisdictions allowing gambling globally. Light & Wonder is one of the three largest players in the space along with International Game Technology and Aristocrat Leisure. SciPlay, about one fourth of revenue, develops and distributes casual mobile games, principally in the social casino niche. The more nascent iGaming business sits between these two businesses, providing digital content and capabilities to real-money gaming providers.

Breaking Down Light & Wonder's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Light & Wonder's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.1%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Light & Wonder's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.74% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Light & Wonder's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.37% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Light & Wonder's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.59%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Light & Wonder's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 6.96, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

