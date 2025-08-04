Deep Dive Into Doximity Stock: Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for Doximity DOCS, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 5 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $62.43, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. A 7.61% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $67.57.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Doximity among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stan Berenshteyn Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $55.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Hold $61.00 $52.00 Scott Schoenhaus Keybanc Raises Overweight $70.00 $65.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $70.00 $50.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Neutral $62.00 $55.00 David Larsen BTIG Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Anne Samuel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $60.00 $63.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $50.00 $80.00 Vikram Kesavabhotla Baird Lowers Outperform $65.00 $87.00 Steven Valiquette Mizuho Lowers Neutral $60.00 $65.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Hold $52.00 $58.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $65.00 $83.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $50.00 $71.00 Scott Berg Needham Lowers Buy $67.00 $82.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Doximity. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Doximity. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Doximity compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Doximity compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Doximity's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Doximity's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Doximity analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Doximity

Doximity Inc is a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The cloud-based platform provides members with tools specifically built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, securely coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers and on-call schedules.

Doximity: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Doximity's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 17.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Doximity's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 45.17%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Doximity's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.91%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Doximity's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.13%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.