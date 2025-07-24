The Analyst Verdict: BlackSky Technology In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on BlackSky Technology BKSY, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $25.29, along with a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $19.57, the current average has increased by 29.23%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of BlackSky Technology by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jaeson Schmidt Lake Street Raises Buy $28.00 $18.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $27.00 $28.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $28.00 $20.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $28.00 $20.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $28.00 $20.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $20.00 $14.00 Josh Sullivan Benchmark Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to BlackSky Technology. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of BlackSky Technology compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for BlackSky Technology's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into BlackSky Technology's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know BlackSky Technology Better

BlackSky Technology Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. The company delivers on-demand, high-frequency imagery, monitoring, and analytics of some of the critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. It designs, owns, and operates one of the industry's low earth orbit (LEO) small satellite constellations, optimized to capture imagery cost-efficiently where and when its customers need it. its Spectra AI software platform processes data from BlackSky's constellation and other third-party sensors to develop the critical insights and analytics that provide its customers with the actionable intelligence. Geographically, the company operates in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Others.

Key Indicators: BlackSky Technology's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: BlackSky Technology's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.9%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: BlackSky Technology's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -43.37%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BlackSky Technology's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -14.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): BlackSky Technology's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: BlackSky Technology's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.39, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

