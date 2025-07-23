What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About D-Wave Quantum

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of D-Wave Quantum QBTS, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $17.0, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 50.31% increase from the previous average price target of $11.31.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive D-Wave Quantum. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $20.00 - Troy Jensen Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $20.00 - David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $20.00 $14.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $20.00 $13.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $20.00 $14.00 Suji Desilva Roth Capital Raises Buy $18.00 $12.00 Craig Ellis B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $13.00 $12.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $14.00 $8.00 Richard Shannon Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $12.00 $9.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $13.00 $8.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to D-Wave Quantum. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of D-Wave Quantum compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of D-Wave Quantum compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of D-Wave Quantum's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of D-Wave Quantum's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the company's LeapTM cloud service.

Key Indicators: D-Wave Quantum's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: D-Wave Quantum displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 508.56%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: D-Wave Quantum's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -36.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): D-Wave Quantum's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): D-Wave Quantum's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.19.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

