Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Solaris Energy Stock

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Solaris Energy SEI over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Solaris Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $40.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $51.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. A 10.95% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $45.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Solaris Energy. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $39.00 $42.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $41.00 $45.00 J.R. Weston Raymond James Announces Outperform $39.00 - David Anderson Barclays Announces Overweight $42.00 - Scott Gruber Citigroup Announces Buy $32.00 - Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $51.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of Solaris Energy's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Solaris Energy

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Inc provides services in the oil and gas industry. Its solutions are Solaris software suite, Fluid management system, Automated control systems, Field services, Last mile management, Wet sand solutions, Power Solutions, and Integrated wellsite solution. Its segment include Solaris Power Solutions and Solaris Logistics Solutions. It derives maximum revenue from Solaris Logistics Solutions segment.

Solaris Energy's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Solaris Energy displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 86.08%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.01%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Solaris Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.45%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Solaris Energy's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.91. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

