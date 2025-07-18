A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Through 10 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals RYTM, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $97.4, a high estimate of $129.00, and a low estimate of $72.00. Observing a 21.75% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $80.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $105.00 $92.00 Faisal Khurshid Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $102.00 $88.00 Leland Gershell Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $110.00 $76.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $95.00 $73.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $129.00 $91.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $95.00 $72.00 Faisal Khurshid Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $88.00 - Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $84.00 $84.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Buy $94.00 $78.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $72.00 $66.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Better

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company is focused on its melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) agonists, including its main asset, IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), as a precision medicine designed to treat hyperphagia and severe obesity caused by rare MC4R pathway diseases. Geographically the company generates its revenue from the United States and internationally with the majority being generated from the United States.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 25.94%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -155.39% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -249.88%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -13.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.21.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

