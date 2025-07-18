What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Everus Construction Group

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on Everus Construction Group ECG, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $73.0, a high estimate of $83.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 16.8% from the previous average price target of $62.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Everus Construction Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ian Zaffino Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $70.00 $66.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $83.00 $71.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $71.00 $55.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Neutral $68.00 $58.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Everus Construction Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Everus Construction Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Everus Construction Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Everus Construction Group's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group Inc is a construction solutions provider, offering specialty contracting services to a diverse set of end markets across the U.S. It operates across two segments Electrical & Mechanical (E&M) and Transmission & Distribution (T&D), and delivers services through its subsidiaries. It generates the majority of revenue from the Electrical & Mechanical segment which offers a wide variety of specialty contracting services, including construction and maintenance of electrical and communication wiring, fire suppression systems, and mechanical piping and services, to customers in both the public and private sectors. Its T&D segment serves electric and natural gas utility customers, as well as customers in the transportation end market, in the West and Midwest regions.

Everus Construction Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Everus Construction Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 32.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Everus Construction Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.44%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Everus Construction Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.31%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Everus Construction Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.78, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

