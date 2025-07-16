Deep Dive Into BeOne Medicines Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on BeOne Medicines ONC in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for BeOne Medicines, revealing an average target of $326.11, a high estimate of $350.00, and a low estimate of $311.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.3% increase from the previous average price target of $318.78.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of BeOne Medicines among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $349.00 $311.00 Sean Laaman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $330.00 $313.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $321.00 $317.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $311.00 $311.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $311.00 $312.00 Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Raises Buy $350.00 $348.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $312.00 $312.00 Yaron Werber TD Securities Maintains Buy $334.00 $334.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $317.00 $311.00

Key Insights:

Delving into BeOne Medicines's Background

Founded in 2010 in Beijing and having listed on the Hong Kong exchange in 2018, BeiGene is a commercial-stage biotechnology company with global sales. It focuses on oncology therapeutics and differentiates itself from other companies with a contract research organization-free, or CRO-free strategy. BeiGene runs global clinical trials with its own team. As of 2024, its core drug is Brukinsa, a small molecule drug for various blood cancers that makes up more than 60% of BeiGene's revenue.

BeOne Medicines's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: BeOne Medicines's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 48.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: BeOne Medicines's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.11%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.04%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BeOne Medicines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.02%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.28.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

