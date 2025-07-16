Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Kayne Anderson BDC Stock

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC KBDC, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $16.62, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Experiencing a 2.24% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $17.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Kayne Anderson BDC by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Doug Harter UBS Raises Neutral $16.50 $16.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $17.00 $17.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $17.00 $18.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $16.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kayne Anderson BDC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kayne Anderson BDC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Kayne Anderson BDC compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Kayne Anderson BDC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Kayne Anderson BDC's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Kayne Anderson BDC's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kayne Anderson BDC analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Kayne Anderson BDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company that invests primarily in first-lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle-market companies. Its investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation primarily through debt investments in middle-market companies.

Understanding the Numbers: Kayne Anderson BDC's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Kayne Anderson BDC's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -20.51%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Kayne Anderson BDC's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 94.63%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kayne Anderson BDC's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.88%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kayne Anderson BDC's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, Kayne Anderson BDC adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.