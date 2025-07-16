Deep Dive Into Establishment Labs Hldgs Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs Hldgs ESTA over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Establishment Labs Hldgs, revealing an average target of $53.25, a high estimate of $70.00, and a low estimate of $47.00. Observing a 10.94% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $48.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Establishment Labs Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Petrone Mizuho Raises Outperform $70.00 $58.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $47.00 $38.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $48.00 $48.00 Mike Matson Needham Announces Buy $48.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Establishment Labs Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Establishment Labs Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Establishment Labs Hldgs's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Establishment Labs Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Establishment Labs Hldgs's Background

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a medical technology company engaged in offering medical devices and aesthetic products. It is involved in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of silicone-filled breast and body-shaping implants. The company markets its products under Motiva implants Brand. It distributes its products to medical distributors; and physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the form of direct sales. Its geographical segments are Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific/Middle East, and Others.

Financial Insights: Establishment Labs Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Establishment Labs Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.33% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -50.05%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Establishment Labs Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -45.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Establishment Labs Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Establishment Labs Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.85, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

