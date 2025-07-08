What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Texas Capital Bancshares

In the preceding three months, 9 analysts have released ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares TCBI, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Texas Capital Bancshares and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $79.56, accompanied by a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. Highlighting a 3.12% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $82.12.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Texas Capital Bancshares. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Underweight $78.00 $70.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Underweight $82.00 $70.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Hold $80.00 - Peter Winter DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $76.00 $81.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $70.00 $78.00 Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $86.00 $92.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $90.00 $95.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Lowers Outperform $80.00 $87.00 Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $74.00 $84.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Texas Capital Bancshares. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Texas Capital Bancshares's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc is a registered bank holding company and a full-service financial services firm that delivers customised solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. It is a secured lender with the majority of the loans held for investment, excluding mortgage finance loans and other national lines of business. Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.

Texas Capital Bancshares's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Texas Capital Bancshares's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.42% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Texas Capital Bancshares's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 15.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Texas Capital Bancshares's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.38%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Texas Capital Bancshares's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.14%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, Texas Capital Bancshares faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

