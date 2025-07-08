Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Sage Therapeutics Stock

6 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Sage Therapeutics SAGE over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $9.37, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $8.50. Observing a 0.43% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $9.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Sage Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Farmer Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $9.20 $12.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Neutral $9.00 $7.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $8.50 $9.00 Joon Lee Truist Securities Raises Hold $9.00 $8.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Neutral $12.00 $12.00 Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $8.50 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sage Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sage Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sage Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sage Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Sage Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Sage Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on brain health medicines. The company is targeting diseases and disorders of the brain with three key focus areas: depression, neurology and neuropsychiatry; also targeting two critical central nervous system, or CNS, receptor systems, GABA and NMDA. Its products ZURZUVAE is a medicine for the treatment of postpartum depression, or PPD, in adults, and ZULRESSO is a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression in individuals 15 years old and older. It also has other drugs in its pipeline such as SAGE-324, Dalzanemdor (SAGE-718) among others.

Understanding the Numbers: Sage Therapeutics's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Sage Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 77.97%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Sage Therapeutics's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -442.39%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sage Therapeutics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -14.22%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sage Therapeutics's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -12.24%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Sage Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

