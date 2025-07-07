A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Fidelis Insurance Hldgs Through 5 Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Fidelis Insurance Hldgs FIHL, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Fidelis Insurance Hldgs, revealing an average target of $20.2, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $20.00, the current average has increased by 1.0%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Fidelis Insurance Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $16.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $21.00 $20.00 Matthew Carletti JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $27.00 $24.00 Alex Scott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $16.00 $18.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $20.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fidelis Insurance Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Fidelis Insurance Hldgs: A Closer Look

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a specialty insurer that leverages strategic partnerships to offer tailored insurance solutions. The company classifies its business into two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. A majority of its revenue is generated from the Insurance segment, which comprises a portfolio of property, marine, aviation and aerospace, political risk, violence and terror, energy, cyber, and other insurance risks. The Reinsurance segment consists of an actively managed property reinsurance book, providing reinsurance and a limited amount of retrocession coverage across the world on a proportional or excess-of-loss basis. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United Kingdom, followed by Bermuda and the Republic of Ireland.

Financial Milestones: Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Fidelis Insurance Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 29.54% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.36%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.76%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fidelis Insurance Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.35%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, Fidelis Insurance Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

