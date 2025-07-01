Analyst Expectations For Expand Energy's Future

Expand Energy EXE underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 3 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Expand Energy and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $126.62, accompanied by a high estimate of $145.00 and a low estimate of $103.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 3.36% increase from the previous average price target of $122.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Expand Energy among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $142.00 $141.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $145.00 $144.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $114.00 $112.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Raises Overweight $135.00 $130.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $139.00 $136.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $141.00 $136.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $103.00 $101.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Announces Overweight $130.00 - Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $129.00 $131.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $118.00 $123.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Overweight $122.00 $115.00 David Deckelbaum TD Cowen Raises Buy $116.00 $108.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Raises Buy $112.00 $93.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Expand Energy. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Expand Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Expand Energy's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Expand Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Expand Energy's Background

Expand Energy Corp independent natural gas producer in the United States. It is fueling a more affordable, reliable and lower-carbon future. The group focused on developing abundant natural gas, oil, and gas liquids to expand energy access.

Expand Energy: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Expand Energy showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 104.66% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Expand Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -11.34%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Expand Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.43%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Expand Energy's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.89%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Expand Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.31, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

