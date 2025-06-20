Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss TPG Stock

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated TPG TPG, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $56.4, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 16.1%.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive TPG. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Chubak Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $60.00 - Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $58.00 $56.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $56.00 $52.00 Benjamin Rubin UBS Lowers Buy $62.00 $72.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $47.00 $80.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $42.00 $65.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $52.00 $66.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Buy $56.00 $72.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Buy $68.00 $72.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $63.00 $70.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to TPG. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of TPG compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of TPG's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

TPG Inc is an alternative asset management firm. It invests across five multi-product platforms namely Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate, Market Solutions, and TPG Angelo Gordon. The company focuses on large-scale, control-oriented private equity investments.

TPG: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining TPG's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.1% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: TPG's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.37%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): TPG's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): TPG's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: TPG's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.55, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

