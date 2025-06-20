Breaking Down Builders FirstSource: 13 Analysts Share Their Views

Builders FirstSource BLDR underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 3 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Builders FirstSource, presenting an average target of $141.46, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $118.00. This current average represents a 11.22% decrease from the previous average price target of $159.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Builders FirstSource is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay McCanless Wedbush Lowers Outperform $145.00 $190.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $132.00 $132.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Lowers Hold $118.00 $125.00 Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $135.00 $146.00 John Lovallo UBS Lowers Buy $163.00 $180.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $132.00 $162.00 Trey Grooms Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $140.00 $145.00 Sam Darkatsh Raymond James Lowers Outperform $140.00 $170.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $137.00 $151.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Lowers Hold $125.00 $156.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $170.00 $190.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $151.00 $165.00 Collin Verron Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $151.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Builders FirstSource. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Builders FirstSource. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Builders FirstSource compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Builders FirstSource compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Builders FirstSource's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Builders FirstSource's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Builders FirstSource analyst ratings.

Get to Know Builders FirstSource Better

Builders FirstSource Inc is a manufacturer and supplier of building materials. The company offers structural and related building products such as factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood. The products can be designed for each home individually and are installed by Builders FirstSource. The company's construction-related services include professional installation, turn-key framing, and shell construction. Builders FirstSource's customers range from large production builders to small custom homebuilders.

Builders FirstSource: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Builders FirstSource's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -6.01% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Builders FirstSource's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Builders FirstSource's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, Builders FirstSource faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.