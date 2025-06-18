4 Analysts Assess BitFuFu: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for BitFuFu FUFU, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $6.62, along with a high estimate of $7.00 and a low estimate of $5.50. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.43%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of BitFuFu by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Grondahl Northland Capital Markets Announces Market Perform $5.50 - Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $7.00 $7.00

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into BitFuFu's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc is a digital asset mining and cloud-mining service provider that fosters a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure. It provides stable and intelligent digital asset mining solutions, including one-stop cloud-mining services and miner hosting services to institutional customers and individual digital assets. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of cloud-mining solutions, followed by Self-mining revenue. Geographically, the company generates revenue from North America, Asia, Europe, and Others.

BitFuFu: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: BitFuFu's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -45.96%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BitFuFu's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -21.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BitFuFu's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: BitFuFu's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.26, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

