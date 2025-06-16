Expert Outlook: Permian Resources Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

Permian Resources PR underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $18.0, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. Consistency is reflected as the current average remains at the same level as the previous average price target.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Permian Resources by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hanwen Chang Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $20.00 $21.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Raises Buy $16.00 $15.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $23.00 $20.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $16.00 $14.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Raises Outperform $17.00 $16.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $19.00 $20.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $16.00 $14.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Positive $19.00 $20.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $16.00 $18.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Lowers Buy $17.00 $19.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $19.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Permian Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Permian Resources compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Permian Resources's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Permian Resources: A Closer Look

Permian Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on generating outsized returns to stakeholders through the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets. The Company's assets and operations are concentrated in the core of the Permian Basin, and its properties consist of large, contiguous acreage blocks located in West Texas and New Mexico.

Breaking Down Permian Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Permian Resources displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.02%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Permian Resources's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.57%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Permian Resources's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.95%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.44.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

