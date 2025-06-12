What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Autolus Therapeutics

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Autolus Therapeutics AUTL, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $9.0, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $6.00. A 7.69% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $9.75.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Autolus Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Asthika Goonewardene Truist Securities Lowers Buy $10.00 $11.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $6.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Autolus Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Autolus Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Autolus Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Autolus Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Autolus Therapeutics PLC is a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage pipeline comprises Obe-cel (obecabtagene autoleucel), AUTO1/22, AUTO3, AUTO5, AUTO6, AUTO7 & AUTO8.

Financial Milestones: Autolus Therapeutics's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Autolus Therapeutics's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -10.99% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Autolus Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -781.13%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -17.57%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Autolus Therapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -9.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.16.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

