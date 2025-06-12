What Analysts Are Saying About NewAmsterdam Pharma Co Stock

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of NewAmsterdam Pharma Co NAMS during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $41.5, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. This current average reflects an increase of 0.41% from the previous average price target of $41.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive NewAmsterdam Pharma Co is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $40.00 $40.00 James Condulis Stifel Announces Buy $44.00 - Serge Belanger Needham Lowers Buy $40.00 $42.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to NewAmsterdam Pharma Co. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NewAmsterdam Pharma Co compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NewAmsterdam Pharma Co analyst ratings.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma Co

NewAmsterdam Pharma Co NV is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. Its product, obicetrapib, is a next-generation, oral, low-dose CETP inhibitor that is developed to potentially overcome the limitations of current LDL-C lowering treatments.

Key Indicators: NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: NewAmsterdam Pharma Co displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 112.56%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1327.3% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): NewAmsterdam Pharma Co's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -5.15%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.7%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

