Demystifying Axsome Therapeutics: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Axsome Therapeutics AXSM in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Axsome Therapeutics, presenting an average target of $180.36, a high estimate of $216.00, and a low estimate of $150.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.95% from the previous average price target of $178.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Axsome Therapeutics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $150.00 $153.00 Matthew Hershenhorn Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $185.00 - Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $180.00 $200.00 Cerena Chen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $165.00 $160.00 Joel Beatty Baird Raises Outperform $162.00 $160.00 Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Raises Outperform $193.00 $190.00 Andrew Tsai Jefferies Announces Buy $200.00 - Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $153.00 $153.00 Graig Suvannavejh Mizuho Raises Outperform $216.00 $212.00

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Axsome Therapeutics's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Axsome Therapeutics: A Closer Look

Axsome Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapies for the management of the central nervous system, or CNS, disorders for which there are limited treatment options. Its pipeline products includes AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14. It manages its business as one operating segment and reporting unit, which is the business of developing and delivering novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders.

Axsome Therapeutics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Axsome Therapeutics's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 61.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Axsome Therapeutics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -48.91%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axsome Therapeutics's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -107.81%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Axsome Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.97. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

