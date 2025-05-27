Assessing Maplebear: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

Ratings for Maplebear CART were provided by 12 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $53.42, a high estimate of $61.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Maplebear's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $50.00 $48.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $58.00 $52.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $57.00 $55.00 Ross Compton Macquarie Maintains Outperform $55.00 $55.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $61.00 $58.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $56.00 $56.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Buy $54.00 $57.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $55.00 $55.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $44.00 $50.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $44.00 $47.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $52.00 $56.00 Ross Compton Macquarie Raises Outperform $55.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Maplebear. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Maplebear compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Maplebear's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Maplebear's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Maplebear

Maplebear (Instacart) operates a leading grocery delivery platform in the United States and Canada. The company partners with various regional and national grocers, which offer their selection of food and other goods to customers through Instacart's ubiquitous platform. Once an item is ordered through Instacart's site, the item is picked and delivered to the customer's home by one of the platform's 600,000 shoppers, who are classified as independent contractors. Instacart earns fees based on average order value and leverages its platform's high usage to sell advertising, mainly to consumer-packaged goods companies. Instacart currently has about 8 million monthly active users (or orderers) on its platform.

Maplebear: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Maplebear displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.39%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Staples sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.32%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Maplebear's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.47% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Maplebear's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

