Demystifying SanDisk: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on SanDisk SNDK over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated SanDisk and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $60.55, accompanied by a high estimate of $84.00 and a low estimate of $39.00. This current average represents a 3.12% decrease from the previous average price target of $62.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of SanDisk by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Miller Benchmark Announces Buy $58.00 - Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $56.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $70.00 $84.00 Thomas O'Malley Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $39.00 $50.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $50.00 $60.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Announces Positive $70.00 - Matt Bryson Wedbush Announces Outperform $80.00 - Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Announces Outperform $60.00 - Matthew Prisco Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $60.00 - Thomas O'Malley Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $50.00 - Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $84.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SanDisk. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SanDisk. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SanDisk compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SanDisk compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for SanDisk's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of SanDisk's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SanDisk analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About SanDisk

SanDisk Corp is one of the five largest suppliers of NAND flash memory semiconductors globally. Sandisk is vertically integrated, producing substantially all of its flash chips at manufacturing sites across Japan via a joint-venture framework with Kioxia. Sandisk then repackages majority of its chips into SSDs for consumer electronics, external storage, or cloud storage. Sandisk was formerly a piece of Western Digital for nine years (after being acquired in 2016) and was spun off as an independent company in 2025.

SanDisk's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: SanDisk's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.59%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SanDisk's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -114.04%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SanDisk's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -18.27%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SanDisk's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.22%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, SanDisk adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.