Breaking Down OneStream: 14 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on OneStream OS, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 11 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 8 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for OneStream, revealing an average target of $29.5, a high estimate of $35.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. This current average has decreased by 11.81% from the previous average price target of $33.45.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of OneStream by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $33.00 $29.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $35.00 $40.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $30.00 $27.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $29.00 $32.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $32.00 $24.00 Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Announces Outperform $30.00 - Nick Altmann Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $27.00 $35.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $24.00 $37.00 Chris Quintero Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $27.00 $34.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $27.00 $37.00 Adam Hotchkiss Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $31.00 $36.00 Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $27.00 - Brett Huff Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $27.00 - Chris Quintero Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $34.00 $37.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to OneStream. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to OneStream. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of OneStream compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of OneStream compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for OneStream's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into OneStream's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on OneStream analyst ratings.

Delving into OneStream's Background

OneStream Inc is an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and broader operational data and processes within a single platform. The Digital Finance Cloud of the company provides a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business and day-to-day execution. Company platform unifies core financial and operational data and processes within a single platform, with solutions that maintain the integrity of corporate reporting standards for Finance while providing operationally insights for business users.

Key Indicators: OneStream's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, OneStream showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 23.59% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: OneStream's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.62%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): OneStream's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): OneStream's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.84%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, OneStream adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.